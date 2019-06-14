Street Party held in Sonning to mark 75 years to D-Day

Theresa May joined in with a street party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday.

The party, running from 2pm to 5pm at Little Glebe, was organised by Poppy Appeal organiser Penny Adams to mark the anniversary.

The Prime Minister arrived to enjoy festivities with her husband Philip at about 2.45pm and stayed and ‘mingled with everybody’ for about an hour.

The special occasion was attended by 100 people and £600 was raised in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Visitors enjoyed live music, games, a bouncy castle, brass band, a barbecue from 1st Sonning Scouts, a raffle and tea and cakes.

Penny Adams said: “It was just a really nice, lovely afternoon and obviously the weather held off and it rained 10 minutes after it all finished.”

Penny is organising a fund-raising race night at Pearson Hall, Sonning in October.