Children at Hurst Primary School design show programme

The programme cover for the 40th annual Hurst Show and Country Fayre has been designed with the help of St Nicholas Primary School pupils.

Almost all pupils competed in a competition to find the two best designs, with the winners receiving certificates and rosettes from deputy chairman of Hurst Show, Suzy Turner, in a ceremony held on Friday.

The two overall winners also had their designs enlarged into a picture that could be hung.

Sue Cummings, a member of the Hurst Show team said: “Former deputy head at St Nicholas, Naomi Bassett, kindly judged the entries.

“She said there was a fantastic standard this year and that she loves looking at children’s work.”

The overall infant winner was Emilia Davidson, six, and the overall junior winner was Millie Hannant, 11.

The Hurst Show and Country Fayre is set to take place on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

For more details visit: www.HurstShow.uk