Classic Vehicles wanted for Hurst Show and Country Fayre

The organiser of a classic vehicle show is looking for participants who own vehicles ranging from Minis to Ferraris.

Philip Payne, who runs the Classic Vehicle Show, due to be held at this year’s Hurst Show and Country Fayre on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, is looking for vehicle owners to take part.

“It doesn’t matter if your vehicle is a Mini or a Ferrari; a Vespa or a Harley; as long as it is insured and road legal we would like to see it. Come for one or both days,” he said.

The driver and one passenger will gain free entry to the event and are expected to be on site 10am to 4pm.

The owner of the best vehicle in the show will be voted for by the public.

The action-packed 40th Hurst Show and Country Fayre will feature a discovery trail, birds of prey displays, tugs of war, pony rides, craft and food stalls, and much more.

The event, held in School Road, Hurst, will be open between 10am and 5pm on both days.

Entrance is £4.50 adults, £3 teenagers and seniors, and free for under 12s.

