Family Fun Weekend at Dinton Pastures Park

Dinton Pastures is set to host its annual family fun weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The popular event, held at Dinton Activity Centre, will feature a number of water sports such as sailing, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boats, as well as several land activities including a new zip line, rock climbing, face painting and archery.

The activities will run between 10am and 5pm on both days, with attendees being invited to benefit from 20-minute sessions, costing £3 per person.

The family fun day will also see a host of displays and interactive stalls, raising awareness of local sports clubs.

Attendees will also enjoy a range of refreshments and a barbecue, provided by 1st Winnersh Scouts.