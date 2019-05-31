Family Fun Weekend at Dinton Pastures Park

06:00PM, Friday 31 May 2019
Dinton Pastures is set to host its annual family fun weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
The popular event, held at Dinton Activity Centre, will feature a number of water sports such as sailing, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boats, as well as several land activities including a new zip line, rock climbing, face painting and archery.
The activities will run between 10am and 5pm on both days, with attendees being invited to benefit from 20-minute sessions, costing £3 per person.
The family fun day will also see a host of displays and interactive stalls, raising awareness of local sports clubs.
Attendees will also enjoy a range of refreshments and a barbecue, provided by 1st Winnersh Scouts.
