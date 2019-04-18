In pictures: Sew-sawing record attempt

A Guinness World Record for see-sawing set 50 years ago was believed to have been beaten by two men in Twyford this week.

Richard March, 38, and Michael Jones, 36, bounced up and down on a see-saw 78,871 times, without a break, for 80 hours 10 minutes and six seconds.

They now claim to have broken the world record for the length of time spent going up and down on a see-saw without a moment’s break.

Details will now be submitted to the Guinness World Records to be verified.

The existing record was set in 1969 by two men, David Sutch and David Turner Michael’s father-in-law – who sat on the see-saw for 80 hours and bounced 57,810 times.

The latest attempt took place at the Old Boys School in Polehampton Close, Twyford, from Saturday to Tuesday, on a double see-saw made by David Turner.

On one side sat Michael and Richard and on the other were members of the public who each paid £5 to have a stint on the hand-made contraption.

Speaking on Monday during the challenge, Michael said: “The support we’ve had from the community and people sat on the other see-saw has given us great motivation to keep going.

“Having conversations and chats with people has really helped to pass the time.”

It was David Turner who had the idea of recreating the record attempt – he is one of a group of people who want to turn the Old Boys School into the Twyford Community Hub.

He said the idea was ‘to get people into this lovely old school building’ so that it could be used as a library and central venue for local organisations.

David said: “It’s a political decision to spend the money so what we’re hoping is that councillors will see it’s a worthwhile project to get behind.”

The group were granted planning permission for the estimated £1.25m project two and a half years ago but this will expire in October.

The money raised during the attempt will go to this fund.

Michael said there were two good reasons for getting involved.

“I’ve always loved the Guinness Book of Records and to do something like this really captured my imagination. The other is that Twyford is such a community-centred area. Anything we can give back to make a great community hub I can’t say ‘no’ to.”

Michael said the first thing he intended on doing when he crawled off the see-saw was ‘just getting some fresh air, we would have been stuck inside for days’.

After finding that they had beaten the record on Tuesday, project manager Richard said: “It was not as bad as I thought although I am very tired.

“I’m amazed at the interest there has been in our attempt. It has had a global reach. A friend of mine told me he had seen it on television in Majorca.”