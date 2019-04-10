Couple raises hundreds for Age Concern Twyford

Hundreds of pounds was raised for Age Concern Twyford thanks to a couple’s efforts.

Kirsty and Chris Payne, who live in Shinfield, raised more than £700 for the Polehampton Close charity – beating their target by £200 – by taking part in March’s Reading Half Marathon.

Kirsty, who works for homecare company Right at Home, in Station Road, Twyford, said: “I am really proud that so many people sponsored Chris and me for this year’s Reading Half Marathon.

“We’d set a target of £500 so to manage to raise well over £700 was amazing and of course it’s all going to such a great cause.”

Debs Heffernan, of the centre’s management team, said the charity was ‘truly grateful’.