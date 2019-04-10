SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 10
11 °C
Thu, 11
10 °C
Fri, 12
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Couple raises hundreds for Age Concern Twyford

    Hundreds of pounds was raised for Age Concern Twyford thanks to a couple’s efforts.

    Kirsty and Chris Payne, who live in Shinfield, raised more than £700 for the Polehampton Close charity – beating their target by £200 – by taking part in March’s Reading Half Marathon.

    Kirsty, who works for homecare company Right at Home, in Station Road, Twyford, said: “I am really proud that so many people sponsored Chris and me for this year’s Reading Half Marathon.

    “We’d set a target of £500 so to manage to raise well over £700 was amazing and of course it’s all going to such a great cause.”

    Debs Heffernan, of the centre’s management team, said the charity was ‘truly grateful’.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved