Police appeal after 97-year-old's military medals are stolen in Twyford

Military medals belonging to a 97-year-old man have been stolen while he was in hospital.

The theft took place at a property in Hurst Park Road, Twyford, sometime between Tuesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 28.

The offender gained entry to the property using a tool.

Thames Valley Police has released images of four military medals, similar to those stolen during the burglary.

The medals include an Africa Star, an Italy Star, a France and Germany Star, and a General Service Medal (1918-1962).

The General Service Medal has a ‘Palestine’ clasp and engraved with the words S/Sgt Brian Johnson.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ross Kowald from Loddon Valley CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

“In particular I would like to hear from any collectors or dealers who may recognise these items.

“The medals are of sentimental value to the victim, and I hope that somebody may recognise their distinctive designs.”

Anyone with information about the burglary or can assist in the recovery of the items should call TVP on 101 quoting the reference number 43190097296.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.