Hurst charity to transform disused land for young people

A revamp will see a Hurst-based charity transform disused land into a space for art and free running.

Just Around the Corner, which supports young people to make positive choices, will transform a patch off Loddon Bridge Road in Woodley, which includes space under the A329M, later in the year.

The charity is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout 2019 and this revamp is one of the events to mark that.

Charity co-founder Sam Milligan said: “Experts say the land at Woodley has the potential to be a world class site for street art.

“The atmosphere and setting among the pillars mean it could become a world destination for art.”

Street artists are due to get involved in the project, which will focus on parkour – free running which sees practitioners leaping or vaulting around obstacles, climbing and balancing.

“We have leading street artists lined up for some pillar paintings of parkour action. It won’t be tagging or graffiti and should start late this spring or in the summer,” Sam said.

“We’re encouraging local young people to design and build the parkour site.”

Visit www.jacoutreach.org/Wp for more.