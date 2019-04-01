SITE INDEX

    • Volunteers clean up Kiln Green

    A tidy up was held on Saturday by volunteers from the Scarletts Lane Residents’ Association in Kiln Green.

    They were taking part in the borough’s annual community litter pick.

    “The leafy verges yielded some large plastic drums, bits of an old sofa and go-kart wheels, as well as sackfuls of cans and litter,” Simon Chapman, of the association, said.

    “As can be seen from our photograph, young and old joined forces to get the job done with a smile.”

