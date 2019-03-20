Hurst morris dance birthday raises money for charity

Hurst Morris People celebrated its 30th birthday by raising money for a charity which helps young people referred to it by Wokingham and Bracknell schools.

A total of £176 was raised from the Saturday, March 2 barn dance in Hurst Village Hall for Just Around the Corner, which aims to raise awareness of alcohol and drug misuse.

It has been chosen by Hurst Morris People (HUMP) as its 2019 charity, and the 85 guests at the village hall learned all about Just Around the Corner from founders Sam and Yvonne Milligan.

HUMP’s squire Karen Ricketts said: “The evening was really good fun, thanks to all our guests, our band Chris, Patsy and Friends and our caller Howard Ballard.

“It was all a great start to our 30th birthday year. We’d like to invite everyone to our May celebration being held just a few days early, on Sunday April 28, from noon at the village hall.

“There will be maypole dancing with easy dances for everyone to join in with and displays of morris dancing.”