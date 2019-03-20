See-saw world record attempt to be recreated 50 years on  

After fifty years a see-sawing record verified by the Guinness Book of Records is set to be replicated in a bid to establish a new charity.

The current world record for the length of time spent going up and down on a see-saw, without a moment’s break, was set by David Turner and David Sutch in 1969.

David Turner, 71, is now one of a group of people on a mission to establish the Twyford Community Hub.

The hub is set to be located in the Old Boys School in Polehampton Close and will be used as a library and also a central venue for local organisations.

Planning permission was granted for the plan about two and a half years ago but this expires in October, prompting the group to raise the necessary funds to make it a reality.

It is estimated the works will cost £1,250,000 but David says ‘the council are looking favourably and are hopefully going to provide the majority of the funding.”

The men took part in the first attempt as members of Twyford Youth Club, which is now Twyford District Youth and Community Centre of which David is a trustee.

They raised £69 for Dr Barnado’s in Wokingham and to recruit new members for the club.

David said: “It raised £70 for Dr Barnardo’s, which doesn’t sound like much but £70 was a lot of money in 1969.”

The pair sat on the see saw for 80 hours, bouncing 57,810 times.

“When I got off it was a bit like getting off a boat. Initially we still felt like you were moving up and down” said David.

The new record attempt will take place between Saturday, April 13 – Tuesday, April 16 at the old school in Polehampton Close.

A double see saw David is building will be used – it will sit one pair on one side who will be there for the duration, and the other see saw will be for the public to have a go on.

The idea is that a business will sponsor the pair on the see saw for the long-haul and the public and other organisations can pay to take part for 30 minute time slots.

It will be about seven metres long and two metres off the floor and be operated by pulling a rope that will hang from the ceiling.

The seats will be taken from his own car and is designed for the comfort of the participants who ‘will sleep, eat and deal with calls of nature without getting off’.

“If you’re going to spend four days on it you need it to be comfortable” he said.

David said: “This is one event where we can guarantee that there will be ups and downs along the way but just imagine the kudos for a business sponsor who can say ‘We are world record breakers’.”

To sponsor the attempt, make donations, or meet some of the expenses contact David on 07836770983.