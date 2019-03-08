Maidenhead Rowing Club member summits Kilimanjaro for charity

A Maidenhead Rowing Club member has summited Africa’s highest mountain to raise money for a children’s centre.

Nick Steel, 54, from Wargrave, was one of the 10-strong expedition party, which reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro with guides last month.

He made the trek up the 16,100ft Tanzanian peak in aid of the Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children in Henley, of which he is a fundraising trustee.

“It was quite surreal,” Nick said of reaching the summit.

“We walked through the night and arrived at the summit just before 8am.”

The early morning view mixed with the summit’s snow and volcanic rock had an ‘other-worldly’ quality to it, he said – an experience worth climbing for.

“It was hard,” he explained.

“It’s the altitude. It is just trying to pace yourself, avoid the temptation to rush ahead.”

Nick, a veteran rower with the Maidenhead club, touched down in Tanzania on February 17 and returned 10 days later.

The centre is aiming to raise £200,000 to ensure it can continue running and is at £80,000 of that.

Nick’s trek is just one component of the fundraisers – he is aiming to bring in £5,500 of donations – and the latest in a string of charitable events he has taken part in, including sponsored bike rides, long rows and walks.