In pictures: Exotic Cat Club Show held in Twyford

Feline friends from around the world congregated in Loddon Hall for a unique cat show on Saturday.

The Exotic Cat Club Show in Loddon Hall Road involved over 50 pedigree animals being judged as they competed for top honours in their category, including ‘overall best’ and ‘best exotic kitten’.

Along with cats from the UK, other animals had been imported from overseas from as far as Russia, and ranged from ‘exotic shorthairs’ to Persians.

The venue was jointly shared with the Longhair Cream and Blue Cream Cat Association.

Judges cast their eagle eyes over the cats in the morning before members of the public were invited to spectate during the afternoon.

A member of the organising committee, Sarah Hemsley, said: “It is all done behind closed doors so [the judges] do not know who is who - which is why every cage is the same and everyone has a white blanket and white litter tray.

“We held a very successful raffle – thanks to all exhibitors that gifted things we could raffle off - all monies go to the club to run the next show, as it is not cheap.

“The Exotic Cat Club is not just about the show, but about promoting the health and welfare of the breed.”