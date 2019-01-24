Firefighters called to 'well-developed' barn fire in Hurst

Firefighters had to put out a ‘well-developed’ barn fire in Hurst this morning.

Crews from stations including Wokingham, Wokingham Road, Bracknell, Crowthorne, Caversham Road and Whitley Wood were sent to the scene in Pound Lane at 4.41am.

A water carrier from Bracknell and the Incident Command Unit from Maidenhead were also in attendance.

Firefighters had to use two main jets and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Two crews remain on the scene with a fire investigation due to take place later today to establish the cause of the fire.