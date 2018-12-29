Twyford's Living Advent Calendar celebrates another successful year

A range of Christmas events have been enjoyed by villagers as part of another successful series of events leading up to December 25.

Twyford’s Living Advent Calendar has featured one event for each day in the lead up, run by village partnership Twyford Together.

The lights switch-on helped kick off the calendar.

The Prime Minister took time out from battling Brussels and her own party to turn on the Bell Corner tree’s illuminations on Saturday, December 2 – shortly after touching down from the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

She also visited another highlight of the annual calendar – the Christmas Tree Festival, which ran from Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9 at St Mary’s Church in Station Road.

Twyford Together’s Gordon Storey said: “What we say to each other in the village is, ‘there can be no other village in the world that has had their Prime Minister twice in one week up to Christmas’.

“When she came (to the lights switch on) she’d just arrived from Argentina. All the kids had photographs.”

The Twyford Christmas tree was donated by Amy Goodall-Smith, of High Street-based financial advice firm Goodall-Smith Wealth Management.

It was decorated with stars that each contained a wish from Twyford’s schools, including ‘I wish for crime to end’ and ‘I wish everyone was kind’.

Music, Christmas cards, a charity football match and fun festive activities have all been enjoyed by villagers in the past two weeks.

“I think having a great Christmas brings a whole village together,” Gordon said.

“The schools, the charities, the businesses – it has been absolutely brilliant.”

More events will be held up to Christmas Eve, the final day of the calendar.

Visit www.twyfordtogether.org for more information.