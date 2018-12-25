Mythbusting on the reindeer farm

The animal most synonymous with Christmas, the reindeer kept at Riverways Farm in Twyford are currently in high demand.

They live a quiet life for ten months of the year, grazing and wandering around the grounds of the farm in New Bath Road, but in November and December Storm, Blizzard, Ice, Frosty, Flash, Arctic, Glacia, Lightning, Halo, Jet, Foggy, Snowy, Cloudy and Tornado are swept off their feet.

Sociable animals, the 14 male reindeer enjoy meeting different people on school and garden centre visits, and in Santa’s Grottos’ around the country, and even appear on television from time to time.

Andrew Cardy, the owner of Riverways Farm, discussed what life is like keeping the animals all year round.

He said: “They are lovely to be around, it’s a bit like having 14 dogs. You get to know all their characters and personalities.

“Some are really friendly and want to nuzzle up to you.”

The farm acquired their first two reindeer about seven years ago, both of which were born in captivity in the UK. The other 12 have been saved from the cull in Norway.

The farm is proud of the educational visits the hoofed animals make to schools, but Andrew revealed that there is one common misconception that people make when it comes to reindeer – they do not like carrots.

Andrew said: “The whole carrot thing is just a random myth.

“People bring carrots to the farm all the time and the reindeer never eat them – it’s terrible.

“Parents and teachers always arrange for children to bring carrots. We always tell the children that they save them for Christmas as it gives them some extra ‘oomph’ and helps them see in the dark.”

According to Andrew, they much prefer to graze on leaves and moss, and in Norway, they would get all the nutrients they need from lichen.

The myth-busting continued when Andrew revealed that Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer's friends would not have laughed and called him names, because reindeer are colourblind.

According to Andrew, reindeer do not see reds or oranges, so they would not have even noticed his red nose.

Although the creatures are built to be able to withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees celsius, the Twyford reindeer have shown that the species can be extremely adaptable.

They enjoyed running around in the snow during the ‘beast from the east’ at the start of the year, but the animals shed their winter coats annually, meaning they can tolerate warm summers fairly well.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the beasts, though, is their antlers. The River Farm reindeer shed theirs every year, but the process for growing them back only takes eight to 10 weeks.

While they are growing, the antlers, which can reach 75cm long, are covered in a layer of velvet to protect the blood vessels.

Once they are fully grown, they turn into hard bone, and the animals shed the velvet by rubbing their antlers on trees.

For more information on future reindeer bookings visit www.riverwaysfarm.co.uk