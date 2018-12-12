Police treating death of person on train line between Reading and Twyford stations as 'unsuspicious'

05:45PM, Wednesday 12 December 2018
The death of a person between Reading and Twyford railway stations this morning is not being treated as suspicious, British Transport Police has said.
Officers were called to reports of a person on the line close to Reading station shortly after 8.40am today (December 12).
Paramedics attended the scene but the person was pronounced dead.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.
“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
A spokesman for Great Western Railway (GWR) said: “The incident was reported at 8.30am, between Reading and Twyford, and all lines re-opened by 1030.”
