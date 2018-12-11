Woman charged in connection with fatal Hare Hatch crash

A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of a 91-year-old woman and an on-duty police officer involved in a traffic collision in Hare Hatch in December last year.

On December 5, 2017, 39-year-old PC James Dixon, based at Loddon Valley police station, and Gladys Goodwin died in a road traffic collision on the A4 near Hare Hatch near the junction with Blakes Lane.

The investigation into the collision is being carried out independently by Sussex Police.

Following this, Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, of Talavera Close, Bracknell Forest was summonsed on December 5 this year to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on December 13, to face two charges of causing death by careless driving.

A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which carried out a separate investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision.