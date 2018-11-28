Ex-Twyford paper boy releases Angry People in Local Newspapers book

A collection of classic local newspaper stories and photos has been compiled by a former paperboy for the Advertiser.

Alistair Coleman is the brain behind the popular Angry People in Local Newspapers Facebook page and website, which posts stories from titles across the country that can only be found in the local press.

His page is filled with links to local news stories featuring photos of upset residents pointing at their bins, crouching next to potholes or holding up paperwork to the camera.

Alistair, who lived in Twyford and delivered the Maidenhead Advertiser in the 1980s, now works as a journalist at the BBC, writing about the ‘fake news’ phenomenon.

Now, the Hampshire resident has decided to take the best local news stories in writing and has released a book, also called Angry People in Local Newspapers.

“There’s a truth in local news that's impossible to beat,” he said.

“It’s everyday lives, the beating heart of this country.

“And when we’re annoyed, it’s the place we go to get things put right – and it’s your 15 minutes of fame as promised by Andy Warhol.”

Stories featured by Angry People include a piece about a woman who was put off eating sausages by her exhibitionist neighbour and a Wigan tale of a pie customer getting charged 8p for sauce.

Angry People in Local Newspapers was published by Penguin Random House on November 15 and is available in books shops and online.

Visit apiln.co.uk or search for the group on Facebook.