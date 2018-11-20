Hurst school children quiz Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit

05:12PM, Tuesday 20 November 2018
There was no escape from Brexit questions for the Prime Minister when she was grilled by school children on Friday.
Theresa May visited St Nicholas Primary School, in School Road, to give out awards and answer questions from youngsters on her current task at hand with the European Union.
Pupils asked her how Brexit negotiations were going, to which the Prime Minister said ‘she was working very hard to get the best for our country and would not stop until she had’.
Headteacher Debs McGrail said: “It was a real honour to have Mrs May visiting the school and talking to the children. They were so excited and loved having her here.“
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.
After closing for a refit three weeks ago The Bell in King Street will re-open as an O’Neills tomorrow (Thursday) with a focus on entertainment.