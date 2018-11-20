Hurst school children quiz Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit

There was no escape from Brexit questions for the Prime Minister when she was grilled by school children on Friday.

Theresa May visited St Nicholas Primary School, in School Road, to give out awards and answer questions from youngsters on her current task at hand with the European Union.

Pupils asked her how Brexit negotiations were going, to which the Prime Minister said ‘she was working very hard to get the best for our country and would not stop until she had’.

Headteacher Debs McGrail said: “It was a real honour to have Mrs May visiting the school and talking to the children. They were so excited and loved having her here.“