Twyford bonfire event saved thanks to community effort

A bonfire night was saved by the community after the original bonfire was burned down a day early.

Volunteers for the Twyford Round Table spent all of Friday building the bonfire in the King George V Recreation Ground for their annual fireworks night, but it was burned down later that evening – a day before the event was set to take place.

The group believes someone set it alight after they had finished building it.

Despite the setback, the entire community pulled together, and people and organisations from across the area donated furniture, pallets and other wooden items to build an even bigger fire than the original.

Josh Greedy, a Twyford Round Table volunteer who helped organise the event, said: “We built the bonfire on Saturday using mostly pallets donated from places like Sheeplands and Waitrose.

“We left at about 8pm and I was sitting on the sofa in my pyjamas watching TV when my wife came home and told me to check my messages.

“We all rushed to the site, I was expecting there to be little bits on fire but the whole thing had burned down.”

Josh said that thoughts of cancelling the event on Saturday did cross his mind, but the volunteers made a quick decision to try and appeal to the community to rebuild the fire.

Josh said: “The message got through really well, particularly over social media.

“We actually had to shut the gate early for deliveries because we got so many.

“We got calls from places like Waitrose, calling us up saying they have lots to donate, and people from all over brought wood.

“It was fantastic, it was extraordinary for us to see that the hard work we put in was supported.

“We were a bit devastated but we pulled ourselves together, the show had to go on.”

Despite the setback, Josh said that the event was an even bigger success than previous years, with 5,000 people attending, raising about £14,000 for charity.