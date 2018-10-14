Morris dancers raise cash for homeless project

A total of £564 was raised for the Ark Project, a homeless charity that runs a double decker bus for rough sleepers by Hurst Morris People.

The Ark’s bus, which offers 11 temporary beds, is off the road for repairs. Trustee Siana Long-smith said: “The money will help get it out again before it gets really cold for outside sleepers.”

The Morris dancers raised the money at barn dances and maypole dances.