Trust grant right on cue for Twyford Snooker Club

A snooker club which has been at the heart of the Twyford community since the 19th century has received a £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The funding from the Advertiser’s owner will be used to continue renovations at Twyford Snooker Club’s home in Wargrave Road.

The venue was given to the men and women of the village in 1919 by the then vicar as a place of relaxation for the troops returning from the First World War.

But after falling into a state of disrepair, members decided to embark on a restoration project in 2013 which could yet cost £50,000.

The works are now nearing completion, with members hoping to officially rededicate the hall in July next year to commemorate the centenary of its gifting to the people of Twyford.

Chairman David Warner, 73, said: “After the war there were 250 men coming back to the village and the vicar could see there was going to be a social problem and that was behind his desire to help the village.

“Snooker has always played a central part in the club’s history.”

The club, founded in the 1880s, now has 100 members, with snooker-loopy players granted 24/7 access.

While the venue has undergone much-needed upgrading, it continues to retain its historic charm and still features snooker tables dating back more than 100 years.

David added: “I always found it an oasis of calm after a busy week and I’m sure a lot of our members agree.

“We thought the project would appeal to national charities but the Louis Baylis Trust has been the one charity we have been able to rely on to support us along the way.”