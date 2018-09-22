Call for entrants to Maidenhead Boundary Walk

Maidenhead Boundary Walk will see ramblers ‘beat the bounds’ of the town once again on Sunday, October 7.

The event ‘allows walkers to raise money through sponsorship for their favourite charities whilst enjoying a very interesting walk’. It is an old tradition revived by the Maidenhead Rotary Club, which organises the 13.1-mile walk with the help of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club and Maidenhead Rotaract.

Jim Knowles, 67, is chairman of the community committee of Maidenhead Rotary Club.

He said: “It was a council event in the 1930s called ‘beating the bounds’ and the local councillors used to have to walk the boundaries of the town as part of their council tenure.”

After it was retired as a walk by the council, the Rotary Club Maidenhead ‘picked it up and it’s run ever since’. The walk has medieval roots which date back to when parishes would reaffirm their boundaries by beating boundary marks with wands and pray for protection and blessings for the land. Although it will hopefully be a nice autumnal day for a walk, it also presents a fundraising opportunity for participants.

The event is to ‘facilitate’ people to raise money for good causes. Jim said: “We prefer them to be raising money for charity, it’s in aid of a good cause and we like to think we are helping local, national and international activities.

“Last year was our biggest event ever which we’re trying to top. We had 650 walkers last year and we raised an excess of £20,000.”

The walkers will set off from Boulters Lock car park between 9-10.30am and make their way through Bray, Cox Green, Maidenhead Thicket and Pinkneys Green before returning to the starting point via Widbrook Common.

It costs £3 for adults to take part, 50p for a child and a group of adults in excess of 10 is £10. Visit www.boundarywalk.org.uk for information.