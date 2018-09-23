'Little yellow cupboard' library comes to Twyford

A travelling mini mobile library has reached its first stop.

St Mary’s Church, in Station Road, was the first recipient of the ‘little yellow cupboard’ launch at a special StoryTime and BookSwap event on Thursday, September 13.

The cupboard is being transported around the area full of books for children to enjoy. Any local school, nursery or other children’s group can host it.

Award-winning author Ross Montgomery read his book Space Tortoise at the launch.

It was set up by Let Them Eat Books, run by Emma Thomas, a social media manager.

She said: “It’s been fun selecting great children’s books for the little yellow cupboard and getting it ready for its launch.”

Visit the Let Them Eat Books Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LetThemEatBooks for more.