Stolen Twyford defibrillator replaced after campaign

A stolen defibrillator has been replaced after a successful campaign by a community group.

Volunteer-led Twyford Together have helped raise enough money to install the life-saving device in Longfield Road, outside Stylistix hairdressers.

The group managed to raise £2,000 through crowdfunding, and also received an £800 contribution from the Shanly Foundation, the charitable arm of Shanly Group.

Twyford Together works to support the Twyford community, building a defibrillator network in the village in partnership with Wargrave and Twyford Community First Responders, a group of emergency first-response volunteers.

Gordon Storey of Twyford Together said: “We are delighted to be working with Wargrave and Twyford CFR and have helped them to install and maintain a network of eight defibrillators.

“When one was stolen late last year, we were very pleased that the Shanly Foundation was kind enough to pay for a replacement.”