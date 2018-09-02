Stolen Twyford defibrillator replaced after campaign

10:30AM, Sunday 02 September 2018
A stolen defibrillator has been replaced after a successful campaign by a community group.
Volunteer-led Twyford Together have helped raise enough money to install the life-saving device in Longfield Road, outside Stylistix hairdressers.
The group managed to raise £2,000 through crowdfunding, and also received an £800 contribution from the Shanly Foundation, the charitable arm of Shanly Group.
Twyford Together works to support the Twyford community, building a defibrillator network in the village in partnership with Wargrave and Twyford Community First Responders, a group of emergency first-response volunteers.
Gordon Storey of Twyford Together said: “We are delighted to be working with Wargrave and Twyford CFR and have helped them to install and maintain a network of eight defibrillators.
“When one was stolen late last year, we were very pleased that the Shanly Foundation was kind enough to pay for a replacement.”
