Council 'incensed' by Sonning Golf Club planning appeal decision

A successful planning appeal for the development of houses near Sonning has left Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) ‘enraged and exasperated’.

The outcry comes after its decision to refuse permission for 13 homes on Sonning Golf Club land, in Duffield Road, was overturned by a planning inspector in July.

The inspector determined the council could not demonstrate a five-year supply of land for housing.

WBC sought legal advice from ‘two eminent QCs’ but was told a challenge would not succeed.

The executive member for strategic planning, Cllr Stuart Munro (Con, Swallowfield), said: “This was an utterly appalling decision by the inspector. It simply defies belief that a national planning inspector has come along and overruled our local decision on this application.

“We are particularly incensed by the reason given for the decision, which was effectively that not enough homes are being built fast enough in the borough.

“I think anybody who lives here would know that is poppycock.”

The original application was submitted by Guy Stacey at Sonning Golf Club in 2016.

The council did not need to pay costs for the appeal.

A council spokesman said the authority was ‘enraged and exasperated’ by the inspector’s decision.

The inspector, David Cliff, concluded that he was ‘not satisfied that the council is able to demonstrate a five year supply of housing land’.

He also found the development is ‘acceptable’ because five of the dwellings will be classed as affordable and that living conditions of neighbouring properties would be ‘satisfactorily’ safeguarded.

“Thirteen new dwellings, including the affordable provision, would make an important contribution to the supply of housing helping to meet the limited shortfall,” Mr Cliff wrote.

Both the Planning Inspectorate and Sonning Golf Club declined to comment.