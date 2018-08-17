Twyford choir seeks members to join anniversary of First World War commemoration

A call for singers has been issued by a choir looking to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

High Voltage will be heading to Twyford’s twin town of Cuincy, near Douai in northern France, in November, from the 9th to the 11th. It will sing with a Cuincy choir.

With limited spaces available, the choir is particularly hoping to recruit alto and male lines with experience of singing in harmony from written music.

The choir, which started in 2010, sings classical, modern, pop, jazz, Christian and rock songs.

High Voltage’s Jacky Crossman said: “We organise concerts and invite guests performers, we do charity and private functions, weddings, festivals, and sing for local clubs and groups.

“A few years ago we went to beautiful South-west France for a week joining with French choirs to entertain in towns and villages.

“It was an amazing experience. We have a great time with our combined love of music and sense of humour.”

The choir meets fortnightly on Monday evenings in some of its members’ homes.

Email j.crossman@ymail.com for information.