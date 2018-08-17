Knowl Hill residents campaign against waste management proposal

Villagers opposed to a multi-council waste management plan have formed a group to stop plans for a facility in Knowl Hill.

MuckMentum has urged residents to oppose the proposal by responding to a consultation run by Wokingham Borough, the Royal Borough, Bracknell Forest and Reading Borough councils.

Their waste and mineral plan aims to ‘improve, update and strengthen the policies’ from previous plans.

A draft plan document, which residents are being consulted on, includes sites in the Royal Borough, Wokingham and Bracknell Forest.

One of those is Star Lane, in Knowl Hill, which is currently used by waste firm Grundon as a collection and treatment facility, with an adjacent landfill. It was expected to stop non-inert waste operation by January 2019 and inert waste operation a year after that.

It is proposed the site, called Star Works, continue to be used for waste collection and treatment, potentially increasing in capacity.

Rob White, a Knowl Hill residents speaking for the group, said: “What the campaign wants to happen is for Star Works to be removed as an allocated site in that waste and mineral plan.

“We are wanting to fight Wokingham Borough Council and their waste plan.”

The group, which has about 100 subscribers to its campaign online, is particularly concerned with the councils’ document which shows the facility could have its capacity increased.

“I think it is the fear – it has not been confirmed – that something much bigger could go into that site,” Rob said. The potential of increased lorry traffic is another worry.

He added that the group has no issue with Grundon in the dispute and is focusing its efforts on demonstrating its opposition to Wokingham Borough Council.

The communications team did not reply to the Advertiser at the time of going to print.

Other sites in the plan include Berkyn Manor Farm, in Horton, and ‘The Compound’ in Pinkneys Green, off Henley Road.

A site off Ham Lane, on Ham Island, in Old Windsor, and land to the North-east of Fifield, off Fifield Road and the A308, is also proposed for sand and gravel extraction.

A meeting will be held on Thursday, September 6 at Maidenhead Town Hall from 3.30 – 7.30pm.

Comments can be left by visiting www.hants.gov.uk/berksconsult