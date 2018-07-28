SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 28
21 °C
Sun, 29
21 °C
Mon, 30
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Children graduate from Twyford nursery

    Children celebrated their graduation from nursery after a hard year of playing and learning.

    The youngsters from Cedar Park Day Nursery, in Bridge Farm Road, dressed up in their robes and mortarboards to celebrate with their friends and teachers.

    The four-year-olds will truly begin their educational journey next school year as they each start at various primary schools in September.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved