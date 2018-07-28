Children graduate from Twyford nursery

02:00PM, Saturday 28 July 2018
Children celebrated their graduation from nursery after a hard year of playing and learning.
The youngsters from Cedar Park Day Nursery, in Bridge Farm Road, dressed up in their robes and mortarboards to celebrate with their friends and teachers.
The four-year-olds will truly begin their educational journey next school year as they each start at various primary schools in September.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A total of 10 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow.