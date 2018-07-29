Visitors take chance to climb to top of medieval Ruscombe church

Visitors to the medieval St James Church in Ruscombe were treated to an

opportunity to climb to the top of the bell tower on Saturday afternoon.

About 80 people climbed the steps of the 60ft tower that houses two 17th century bells.

The occasion was part of the patronal festival event, which is when a patron saint is commemorated, in this case St James.

When visitors reached the top they took in views of surrounding countryside.

They also had the chance to look round the historic grade I-listed building.

On display were some 13th century paintings and other church treasures.

The day’s activities started at 2pm and drew to a close at 7pm with an evening performance by Reading Accordion Group.