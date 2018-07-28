Departing headteacher leaves 'pebble pathway' legacy

A headteacher who is moving on to start a career as a writer has ensured she has left a lasting legacy.

Penny Litson has a 20-year association with Polehampton Junior School as a parent, governor, teacher and – for the past seven years – headteacher.

Inspired by the Polehampton pathway of respect the school now has a ‘pebble pathway’ made up of pebbles decorated by children and staff at the school.

Mrs Litson said: “Our pebble pathway reflects our school. Everyone is an individual, different and unique but together we create a wonderful team, just as every child and adult’s pebble is personal to them, but together they create a wonderful pebble pathway.”

She added: “Although I am leaving to commence a new career as a writer, I will hold fast to these words: ‘when you leave a beautiful place you carry it with you wherever you go’

“The school has been a beautiful place to be because of all the beautiful people within it, small and tall.”