'Nasty Nick' actor helps school celebrate bicentenary

The actor who portrayed ‘Nasty Nick Cotton’ in BBC’s EastEnders helped a school celebrate its bicentenary on Friday.

John Altman joined pupils and staff past and present at St Nicholas Church School for a party which included an exhibition on the school’s history.

Altman, a former pupil at the school, was on hand to cut the celebratory cake.

It was decorated with model pupils made of sugar, two of Victorian children and two with modern blue sweatshirts.

Originally opened in Tape Lane on August 31, 1818, the school moved to its current site in School Road in 1843.