Charvil Village Fete raises £1,000

A village fete saw snakes on show along with the inaugural Great Charvil Cake Off.

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday, July 8, to enjoy the Charvil Village Fete at The Pavillion in East Park Farm. There were a huge number of activities for children and adults to take part in, with sports, games and animals at the event.

Sarah Stonhold, head of the fete’s committee, said: “We raised £1,000, which is amazing and will be distributed to local good causes and groups.

“We’re looking forward to planning next year’s event now – it will definitely be bigger and better.”

Fete-goers got the chance to handle snakes and lizards at the Berkshire Reptile Encounters stall.

There was also the first ever Great Charvil Cake Off event, where contestants in the adult, eight-14 and under sevens events baked and decorated their way to success.