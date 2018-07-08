Mum in Donald Trump protest outside PM's constituency office

Protesters assembled outside Theresa May’s constituency office on Saturday, June 23 following news of US president Donald Trump’s visit to the UK.

Mum-of-two Clare Matheson, from Englefield Green, wanted to oppose his trip after the widely-reported separation of children from parents in families who entered the US illegally. The 36-year-old and her children joined fellow campaigners at the office in Castle End, to oppose the visit with a banner made out of bibs which said ‘Keep families together’.

Ms Matheson said. “I was horrified.

“Anyone with any decency can’t help but be overwhelmed with emotion. For me, it was a case of ‘is this the correct time to be meeting Donald Trump?’ No, it is not. I would be carrying out this protest regardless of who our Prime Minister is – it transcends UK party politics.”

Mr Trump is due to visit the UK from Friday, July 13. He is reportedly set to visit the Queen at Windsor Castle.