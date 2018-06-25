SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Thousands flock to Hurst Show and Country Fayre

    David Lee

    Thousands of people turned out for the Hurst Show and Country Fayre at the weekend.

    Now in its 39th year, the two-day show has become one of the biggest events in the village calendar.

    It raises thousands of pounds for good causes including St Nicholas Primary School and a team of former pupils showed their support by officially opening this year’s event on Saturday (Jun23).

    Fairgoers enjoyed traditional attractions including a classic car and bike show while pooches were put through their paces in a fun talent contest.

    Bargain hunters also got the chance to get their hidden treasures valued by Wokingham-based auctioneers Martin and Pole on Sunday (Jun24).

    Sue Corcoran, part of the organising committee, said: “We do aim to make it a relaxed and non-commercial event.

    “The team started organising this in January and it’s lovely when you see lots of people enjoying themselves in these beautiful fields in Hurst.”

