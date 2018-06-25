In pictures: Thousands flock to Hurst Show and Country Fayre

Thousands of people turned out for the Hurst Show and Country Fayre at the weekend.

Now in its 39th year, the two-day show has become one of the biggest events in the village calendar.

It raises thousands of pounds for good causes including St Nicholas Primary School and a team of former pupils showed their support by officially opening this year’s event on Saturday (Jun23).

Fairgoers enjoyed traditional attractions including a classic car and bike show while pooches were put through their paces in a fun talent contest.

Bargain hunters also got the chance to get their hidden treasures valued by Wokingham-based auctioneers Martin and Pole on Sunday (Jun24).

Sue Corcoran, part of the organising committee, said: “We do aim to make it a relaxed and non-commercial event.

“The team started organising this in January and it’s lovely when you see lots of people enjoying themselves in these beautiful fields in Hurst.”