In pictures: Twyford Donkey Derby 2018

Twyford’s Donkey Derby was more popular than ever with swathes of people flocking to the event on Sunday.

Organised by 1st Tywford Scouts as a fundraising opportunity, there was lots to eat, see and do in addition to the donkey races.

A dog agility trial saw owners coax their dogs to weave through poles and along beams and a barbecue and beer tent proved popular.

There were also plenty of stalls set up selling various goods and the event also featured the children’s favourite ‘aircraft crisp drop’.

Group scout leader, Tom Toy, said: “The pilot got it smack on and the crisps landed exactly where they should have done.”

The speaking about the event, he added: “Due to perfect weather it could have well been our busiest yet, it was immensely popular.”

Jockeys from six races were whittled down to partake in the donkey derby final.

Joseph Croft, who is 13 today (Thursday), won on a donkey sponsored by the Kinton family, who won a magnum of Champagne.

The scouts were also running their own stall, which included crockery smashing and a tin can alley to raise money to support some of their members who will be travelling to the US and Uganda in 2019.