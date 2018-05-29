Teams take to the water as Sonning Regatta returns

Water sports lovers showed off their paddle prowess as they competed for glory in the Sonning Regatta.

The competition saw teams power their way down the River Thames in dongolas, canoes and skiffs with supporters cheering them on from the river banks.

The biennial event, which took place on Saturday, has been running since 1900 with the aim of encouraging people of all ages and abilities to take to the water.

Competitors and their families and friends gathered upstream from Sonning Lock, near Reading Sailing Club, with each race being met with rapturous encouragement from the sidelines.

Organisers also provided a host of activities including a bouncy castle, shopping stalls and a beer tent to cater for all ages.

Wahida Philpott, part of the regatta’s organising committee, said: “As much as we love all the boat races going on, we really stressed that it’s a family fun day and there was plenty of activities going on to keep the children entertained.”