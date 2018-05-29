Villagers poke fun at Donald Trump and David Warner during Sonning Scarecrow Trail

Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner and US president Donald Trump came in for some ribbing at the Sonning Scarecrow Trail.

The biennial event saw almost 60 scarecrows erected throughout the village, with hundreds of tourists walking the streets to see the quirky designs.

One entry, named Crocodile Tears, featured a life-size model of batsman Warner with water spraying from his eyes.

The creation was in reference to a teary press conference given by the Australian after he was handed a 12-month ban from representing his country earlier this year due to ball-tampering.

The most powerful man in America made an appearance in a Trumpty Dumpty display while a wall adorned with sombreros also appeared to reference the US president’s ambitions to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

The panel of the BBC’s popular celebrity show, Strictly Come Dancing, also featured as well as newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Barbara Carr, part of the organising committee, said: “The people of Sonning like to be a bit avant-garde with their displays.

“It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people that come to visit and that’s a great thing.”

Money raised at the two-day event, which began on Sunday (May27), will be handed out to community groups and good causes in the village.