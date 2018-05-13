Piggott School pupils visit Buckingham Palace after winning cyber security competition

A group of four students from The Piggott School visited Buckingham Palace as winners of a cyber security challenge on Wednesday, May 2.

In its second year, the competition was designed and organised by the National Cyber Security Centre, a part of GCHQ, and saw the pupils go up against more than 4,500 girls aged 12-13 in a nationwide competition.

The first round of the CyberFirst Girls Competition saw all entrants complete 170 challenges, with the top 10 performing teams invited to a final in Manchester in March.

The Computifuls team, made up of Jess Peck, Callena Wyli, Megan Pickup and Zara Pristov-King, won at the final and were invited to a celebratory reception in Buckingham Palace.

The girls attended the event, hosted by The Duke of York, along with the other nine top performing teams from Manchester to acknowledge their achievement in coming within the top one per cent of entrants.

Pat Bhattacharya, head of computer science at The Piggott School, said: “CyberFirst has opened so many doors for our students. It has given them a platform build interest and to show other girls all the possibilities of cyber security.”