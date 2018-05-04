Deputy leader is main casualty at Wokingham Borough Council elections

The Conservative party has maintained control of the borough council after winning 42 seats in last night’s local election.

However, the Tories lost four seats allowing the Liberal Democrats and Labour to make small gains.

The Liberal Democrats took eight seats on the council, up three from 2016 and Labour added two councillors to bring their total to three.

Major casualties include deputy leader David Lee who was ousted from his Norreys ward seat by Labour candidate Rachel Burgess.

And executive member for children’s services Mark Ashwell was another casualty for the Conservatives as his Evendons seat was conceded to Liberal Democrat candidate Louise Power.

in the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward, Tory Graham Howe beat Lib Dem Yonni Wilson and Labour’s Stuar Crainer, taking 1,150 votes.

Additionally, Gary Cowan was re-elected as an independent councillor for Arborfield after quitting the Conservative party in 2016.