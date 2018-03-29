Controversial pet store has puppy licence reissued

Puppies can once again be sold at a controversial pet store after it had its licence reissued by Wokingham Borough Council.

Linton Pet Store, in Bath Road, has been the subject of regular protests by animal rights campaigners over its use of puppy farms which,although legal, have been labelled cruel by activists.

In October, the council revoked the store’slicence after a number of complaints led to an audit of its licensingconditions concerning the sale of puppies.

The audit revealed a number of outstandingissues that had not been resolved, relating to the exchange of information between the pet shop and prospective customers about the puppies available for sale.

However, following an inspection by the council, the store, based in Ladds Garden Village, has had its licence to sell animals reinstated, including the sale of puppies.

Clare Lawrence,assistant director of place based services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Following a recent inspection, Linton Pet Shop has been reissued with its licence to sell animals, including puppies, until December 31.

“To obtain a licence,applicants must meet a set of conditions, and we will monitor adherence to these carefully, as is the case with all licences of this nature.

“If we receive an application that meets requirements set out in the legislation then we are required to issue a licence.

“I understand thatlicensing officers could find no lawful reason to refuse the licence.

“Licensing officers have no control over the current legislation.”

Yonni Wilson, one of the animal rights campaigners who fought to have Linton Pet Store’s licence revoked, said “Wokingham Borough Council seems keen to allow puppy-farmed puppies to be sold and it’s shocking, and is exposing the council to litigation.

“It’s gross negligence on behalf of the licensing department. We strongly refute the council saying there is no justification to them from selling puppies again and we will be seeking legal advice.”

Last month, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the Government was exploring a ban on the third-party sale of puppies.

Linton Pet Store was not available to comment.