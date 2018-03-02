Wokingham Borough councillor hopes to change the debate on housing

A Wokingham Borough Councillor has described his intention to change the debate around affordable housing with his latest petition.

Councillor John Halsall (Cons, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe) helped set up the group, Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham (CPRW), last year.

But he said the aim of the group was to do more than just protect the greenbelt and he hopes his petition will gain enough signatures, 2,000 are needed, that will force a debate within the council about how exactly it meets its housing needs.

He said: “We need to help those people that don't necessarily aspire to the current levels of affordable housing being discussed and I believe the way to do that is with a mix that includes more social housing.

“I’m a Tory to my roots but part of that is picking people up compassionately who need help. “

He said that the type of homes that are suitable for first time buyers need to be more around the £150-200,000 mark and that is only achievable by building high density flats or houses.

The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) requires local planning authorities to identify and keep up-to-date a deliverable five year housing land supply.

But Cllr Halsall said this doesn't include existing land already given permission meaning councils are having to find ever more land to offer to developers as the framework wasn’t being applied properly by inspectors.

He described how the borough needs to build something like 850 homes a year, while developers already have permission to build around 10,000 homes, or about a twelve and a half year supply.

However because the borough haven't delivered that many homes in the past developers will say there is not a five year supply hence the need for ever more land, like greenbelt.

He added: “Ironically some of the developers that are appealing these planning applications already have sites with permission, so it just becomes land banking.”

He said that the problem with greenbelt developments is that they are more inclined to deliver larger family size homes that are not the sort of houses the borough needs.

“We need the right homes for the right people on low and medium incomes”, he added.

To view the petition visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/protect-wokingham-borough-s-green-belt