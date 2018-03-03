Runners up prize for Sonning school student

Two pupils at Reading Bluecoat School narrowly missed out on a trip to America after being shortlisted for a national science scholarship.

Rebecca Clayton, 16, and Loic Pohl, 18, were two of only 10 students to be shortlisted by the Peter Watson International Scholarship to present their Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) research to a panel at Queens’ College Cambridge, on Saturday, February 25.

The Peter Watson International Scholarship is a national award open to all students undertaking a science-related EPQ, and the prize for the winner is an opportunity to visit the National Institutes of Health and the USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington DC.

Loic presented his work on the feasibility of generating electricity from rainwater collected on residential roofs.

While Rebecca presented her findings on the antibiotic effects of aspirin, where she demonstrated that aspirin was an effective antibiotic in a lab setting.

She said: “It was a real privilege to share my findings with such eminent researchers at Cambridge.”

Rebecca was singled out for her excellent work and was awarded the Runners-up prize, narrowly missing out on the trip to Washington.

Andrew Colville, Blue Coat’s head of biology added: “Rebecca and Loic were superb ambassadors for the school – and it was a great day out”.