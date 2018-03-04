Barn dances raises hundreds of pounds for homeless charity

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for the homeless at a barn dance.

More than 100 Hurst Morris People’s (HUMP) members stepped out on Saturday, February 24 and raised £211 to help The Ark, a charity that support homeless people in Berkshire.

Speaking at the event in Hurst Village Hall, The Ark’s chief executive, Michael Longsmith, talked about the charity’s work which includes providing temporary accommodation on a converted double decker bus and about its plans to convert a former prison van into a shower unit.

The Ark trustee secretary Siana Longsmith said: “The evening was great and we much appreciate Hurst Morris raising valuable funds for the charity.”

HUMP squire Karen Ricketts added: “Thank you to everyone for coming and also supporting the raffle for such a good cause.”

The HUMP Maypole and Morris Festival is Sunday, April 29 from noon at Hurst Village Hall In School Road.

For the first time there will be two other dance sides, Aldbrickham Step and Clog Dancers and Theale Tattoo, as guest performers at the free event.

Light refreshments will be available and visitors can bring their own picnics.

For more information visit www.hump.org.uk