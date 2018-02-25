Care company shares the love with elderly clients on Valentine's Day

A care company shared the love with elderly clients on Valentine’s Day.

Bluebird Care hosted a loneliness café on Wednesday, February 14 at Emma’s Kitchen in London Road.

To combat loneliness, the care company also delivered roses and cards to their clients around Windsor and Maidenhead.

Business development manager Rebecca Hawkins said: “We have been doing this now for more than four years, providing activities to combat isolation for our customers.

“It's on days like Valentine’s and other special dates that make people feel more lonely and Bluebird Care staff really want to make a difference.”

The company is also creating a group of volunteers to combat loneliness in the community.

To find out more call 01189 076439.