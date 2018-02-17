Young riders to compete in national championships

The dreams of four young riders from The Piggott School have come true after they qualified for the National School Equestrian Association’s Show Jumping Championship.

School teams up and down the country have been competing all winter for a place in the final, due to be held at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.

The team representing The Piggott School, in Twyford Road, was made up of Sophie Sparkes, 12, on her pony, Marno, Elysia Heagren-Bond, 12, riding Paris, Jemima Maxwell, 14, on Ramiro, and Alice Gardner, 14, on Caspar.

The squad finished second following a hotly-contested competition at Felbridge Showground, in Copthorne Road, on Sunday, February 4.

“We couldn’t believe it as they gave out the results,” said team manager Andrea Sparkes.

“We’d never done one

before. It was a very competitive class and we had no idea if we’d even get placed. We’re elated.”

The championship takes place at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday, May 12.