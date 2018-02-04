Nursery staff help raise thousands for dementia charity

A four-member team from a nursery in Bridge Farm Road braved the cold and the rain to help raise more than £12,000 for a dementia charity earlier this

month.

Cedar Park Day Nursery staff members ‘slept rough’ with sleeping bags on flattened cardboard boxes to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society, but also to highlight the plight of the homeless on Friday, January 19.

Cedar Park manager, Emma Kemp, and the team joined over 100 colleagues from sister nurseries for the annual ‘Big Sleep Out’ event.

Emma was joined by practitioners Marcus Hayward and Alice Blackman, and deputy manager Sarah Foster.

Emma said: “One cold, uncomfortable night is nothing compared with the good that can be achieved with the money raised.

“We all know someone who is living with dementia so whatever the night brings we are here until morning.”