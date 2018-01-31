Suspended sentence for Twyford man whose neglect led to deaths of two guinea pigs

A 53-year-old man from Twyford has been found guilty of two animal welfare offences after the neglect of his guinea pigs led them to suffer significantly before their death.

Paul Freudenberg was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being found guilty at a trial in November.

Freudenberg was also told to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, pay £750 in costs and is banned from owning any animals for five years.

The RSPCA was contacted by a concerned vet after Freudenberg had taken guinea pigs, Sean and Jasper, to a clinic asking staff to save their lives.

RSPCA chief inspector Kerry Gabriel said: “This is a sad case of neglect which saw two animals suffer significantly before their deaths.

“The vets rang us because they were thin and dying after they hadn't been fed enough.

“Owning and caring for a guinea pig can be very rewarding, but it is also a big responsibility and a long-term commitment in terms of care and finances.

“If you own or are responsible for any animal you are required by law to care for them properly.

“We urge anyone thinking of taking on guinea pigs that they do thorough research about how they need to look after them first and ensure they are able to meet all their welfare needs throughout their lives.”