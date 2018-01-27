Hurst Morris People to support The Ark Project in 2018

Hurst Morris People (HUMP) has chosen The Ark Project, an organisation which supports homeless people, as its charity for 2018.

The morris group will begin fundraising for the charity at its barn dance on Saturday, February 24 at 7.30pm and at a maypole and morris dancing day on Sunday, April 29 at noon.

The charity is in need of funding to convert a former prison van into a shower and toilet unit, which will travel to wherever needed to complement the project’s existing 11-bed double

decker bus.

Barn dance tickets are available online and the maypole event is free. Both events are at Hurst Village Hall in School Road. For details visit www.hump.org.uk